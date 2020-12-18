Sponsored Content
Swiss National Council President Aebi Met Sobotka
Published: December 18, 2020; 22:55
The Swiss National Council President Andreas Aebi and his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka met virtually for a first exchange. Aebi, who is in office since December 2019, and Sobotka talked about the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, vaccination strategies and the relations between the EU and Switzerland.
The Swiss President of the National Council Andreas Aebi (inside the screen) and his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka (middle) met virtually. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
The Swiss President of the National Council Andreas Aebi met for a first exchange via video conference with his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka.
