Swiss President Welcomes Kurz
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Swiss President Sommaruga and Austria's Chancellor Kurz met near Bern to discuss current topics related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cooperation between the two countries. Kurz also met with CEOs of leading Swiss pharmaceutical companies to discuss the current vaccine developments.
Swiss President Sommaruga (left) and Austrian Chancellor Kurz (right) met in Bern. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga welcomed Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Lohn Country Estate near Bern.
The two politicians discussed current issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other bilateral relations topics.
Both, Sommaruga and Kurz, praised the cooperation between the countries in the recent months. …
