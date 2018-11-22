Sponsored
Sebastian Kurz: EU and Switzerland to Intensify Relations Further

Published: Yesterday; 22:20 · (Vindobona)

Federal Chancellor Kurz held a working meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset in Bern. The meeting focused on, among other topics, an assessment of Brexit, the Western Balkans, the nuclear agreement with Iran, relations with Russia and the priorities of the Austrian EU Presidency.

Sebastian Kurz (left) at a working meeting with the President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset (right) on 9 January 2018. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"Switzerland and Austria have close bilateral relations. We are pursuing very similar foreign policy positions, for example when it comes to maintaining multilateralism," said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz following his working meeting with the incumbent Swiss President, Alain Berset, in Bern.

Switzerland is Austria's fourth-largest trading partner, and the two countries…

