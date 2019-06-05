Sponsored
Summit of German-speaking Heads of State in Linz 2019
Published: 1 hour ago; 13:24 · (Vindobona)
This year's informal meeting of German-speaking heads of state with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, King Philippe of Belgium, Federal President Ueli Maurer, Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen took place in Linz. The main topics were current political questions from the respective countries and the future of Europe based on the results of the European elections.
The countries whose heads of state participate in the annual informal meetings of the German-speaking countries: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland.
According to a report in the daily newspaper OÖ Nachrichten, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Alexander Van der Bellen for "how he fulfilled his task in Austria during the government crisis. From a distance, I believe that the Austrians have confidence that, firstly, the constitutional instruments will be available and that the person acting, the Head of…
