EU Accession: "Without Stability in the Western Balkans, There can be no Stability in Europe"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
During his visit to Hungary, Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka emphasized the importance of the Western Balkans for the European Union. He tried to convince the Hungarian meeting partners to support the EU accession process of Albania and North Macedonia.
The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka have discussed, among other things, the EU accession progress of Albania and North Macedonia. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Kerekes Zoltan
Hungary has welcomed Austria's President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka in Budapest for a number of working meetings.
The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér and State President János Áder met Sobotka to exchange views …
