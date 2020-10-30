Sponsored Content
Áder Met Van der Bellen
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Hungarian President Áder visited his Austrian counterpart in Vienna to discuss the current fight against Covid-19. Although there would have been many other EU and bilateral topics to discuss, the prevailing matter is the rising infection numbers in Europe and the measures taken by the various governments.
The Hungarian President Áder (left) met with Federal President Van der Bellen (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Hungarian President János Áder's visit to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen was dominated by Covid-19.
Both took the opportunity to once again urgently appeal to the population to be aware of the worrying situation and to comply with the applicable rules.
As the dynamics of the pandemic have increased significantly …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Suspension of Restrictions Between Hungary and Austria (September 14)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content