Áder Met Van der Bellen

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Hungarian President Áder visited his Austrian counterpart in Vienna to discuss the current fight against Covid-19. Although there would have been many other EU and bilateral topics to discuss, the prevailing matter is the rising infection numbers in Europe and the measures taken by the various governments.

The Hungarian President Áder (left) met with Federal President Van der Bellen (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Hungarian President János Áder's visit to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen was dominated by Covid-19.

Both took the opportunity to once again urgently appeal to the population to be aware of the worrying situation and to comply with the applicable rules.

As the dynamics of the pandemic have increased significantly …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Border Controls with Slovenia and Hungary Will be Extended (October 14)
Suspension of Restrictions Between Hungary and Austria (September 14)
Hungary Recognizes Sobotka for Development of Bilateral Relations (September 3)
Read More
Janos Ader, Hungary, Alexander Van der Bellen, Hospitals in Austria, COVID-19
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter