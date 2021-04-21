Message to Viktor Orban: "We will not subject ourselves to the political whims of one man and his regime"

More+Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:07 ♦ (Vindobona)

Central European University (CEU) deplores the proposed amendment to the Act on National Higher Education and believes the government has no intention of creating the conditions in which international institutions can operate freely in Hungary.

CEU "We will maintain a non-teaching, research presence in Budapest and will never abandon the city, but we will not subject ourselves again to the political whims of one man and his regime." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Elekes Andor, cropped [CC BY-SA 4.0]

A new bill has been submitted to the Hungarian parliament …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
New York Architecture Firm to Design New Central European University Campus in Vienna (April 13)
Central European University Decides in Favor of the Otto Wagner Site in Vienna (March 31, 2020)
Viennese Honour for George Soros the Donor of the Central European University (November 19, 2019)
Vienna Just an Emergency Solution: What's the Future for the Central European University? (October 9, 2019)
Read More
Xi Jinping, Viktor Orban, Shanghai, Hungary, Education Policy, George Soros, ECJ European Court of Justice, China, CEU Central European University, Budapest
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter