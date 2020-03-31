Sponsored Content
Central European University Decides in Favor of the Otto Wagner Site in Vienna
Published: Yesterday; 23:43
The CEU Executive Committee unanimously voted in favour of making the Otto Wagner Grounds at Steinhof, in Vienna's 14th district, the new home of the university from 2025.
Otto-Wagner-Spital: Home of the Central European University from 2025. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Wolfgang Glock [CC BY-SA 3.0]
The Executive Board has instructed the management of the CEU to conclude the contract negotiations with the City of Vienna by June 2020.
An area of 35,000 square meters will be converted into classrooms and offices.
Further parts will be developed by the city and its partners into student residences for up to 1500 students as well as space for cooperation areas for future Austrian and international research institutions, faculties and departments. …
Related News
Viennese Honour for George Soros the Donor of the Central European University (November 19, 2019)
Vienna Just an Emergency Solution: What's the Future for the Central European University? (October 9, 2019)
Ten Years of IST Austria Celebrations (June 5, 2019)
Vienna-Campus of Central European University to be Temporarily Set Up in Southern Vienna (March 22, 2019)
Soros's Central European University is to Remain in Budapest (April 19, 2018)
