Vienna Just an Emergency Solution: What's the Future for the Central European University?

The 6-storey building in Favoriten is only a temporary solution. In five to six years the CEU will move to the area of the Otto-Wagner-Hospital. / Picture: © CEU - Central European University

CEU formally began its 2019/20 Academic Year on September 13 with an Opening Ceremony at CEU’s Budapest campus.

Rector and President Michael Ignatieff welcomed close to 650 new students from more than 80 countries to the community of 1,300 students, hundreds of staff and faculty, and nearly 17,000 alumni worldwide.

But as President and Rector Michael Ignatieff already said in his welcoming remarks, the CEU Budapest will never give up its Budapest location: "You are joining a community bonded together by our battle to remain in Budapest as a free institution. We will never abandon Budapest. We will continue to be a beacon of freedom in this city. We will continue to be an international symbol of academic freedom and free inquiry."

The first cohort of 300 Vienna-based, U.S. degree students began their classes in Quellenstrasse in Favoriten on September 30.

According to ORF, Bachelor's programmes will also be offered for the first time in the coming academic year. This was a prerequisite for the CEU being accredited as the 16th Austrian private university in July and thus to be allowed to award recognised degrees in Austria.

CEU’s Transition Years

This academic year all incoming students have the opportunity to study both at CEU’s new Vienna campus and at CEU’s Budapest campus (where they are working alongside continuing students). Students are based in one location for a full term, rather than commuting weekly.

After the Transition Year, CEU’s U.S. degree activity will be based in Vienna. There may be some aspects of some programs that will take place in the Budapest facilities and this will be decided on a program-by-program basis.

CEU is accredited in Hungary until the end of 2022 but is determined to maintain academic and public activities on its campus in Budapest thereafter.

Some key research activities will remain in Budapest, together with the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives (OSA).

The building in Favoriten is only a temporary solution. In five to six years the CEU will move to the area of the Otto-Wagner-Hospital, currently the contracts are still being drafted.

Launch of New Executive Master of Business Administration

The CEU is launching a new Executive Master of Business Administration program.

The CEU Executive MBA is a mid-career management program for professionals with at least eight years of experience, including three years of leadership experience, who want to transform their professional future by moving from operational and functional expertise to positions of strategic responsibility.

The program reacts to the changing notions of competitiveness in the world and also addresses the needs of mid-career professionals who aim to move from functional expertise to truly strategic leadership roles. “We summarize this with the notion of ‘EMBA for an Open World.’ This is a program that recognizes the tensions and contradictions of today’s postindustrial economy that increasingly relies on knowledge as a source of competitive advantage” Kisilowski said.

At a time when governmental environments are getting increasingly closed-minded, businesses are pressured to open up to new network strategies, more demanding creative talent and faster ways of learning and adapting.

Navigating this complex web of technological, organizational, generational and political tensions will define business leadership for decades to come. With that in mind, the CEU Executive MBA is a bespoke program that combines high-level strategic, decision-making and leadership training with cutting-edge interactive case-based instruction in finance, data analytics, economics, marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship. CEU Executive MBA educates participants in cutting-edge managerial techniques and trends, while immersing them in intensive learning and personal development.

“If you want to be more competitive in today’s knowledge-based economy, you need to think less like a politician and more like an intellectual; after all, we now mostly think for a living” adds Professor Yusaf H. Akbar of the Department of Economics and Business and faculty co-director of the Executive MBA program.

“CEU is a multidisciplinary research university that is a leader in cutting edge science in many areas that are business-relevant, such as strategy, finance, data analytics or cognitive science, which is the science of decision-making. Many of these areas will help participants understand macro-level trends: environmental sciences will help them understand the implications of climate change, political science explains populism while public policy will help understand business impact of migration. We are putting these together to provide the intellectual adventure of a lifetime for mid-career managers” Akbar added.

“The CEU Executive MBA will update participants’ skills, broaden their perspective and inspire them to seek positions in leadership” he concludes.

A tailor-made program for working managers, it allows participants to earn a US-accredited MBA degree in ten convenient 4-to-9-day residencies, scheduled over 28 months to minimize disruption to work and life. Seven of the modules take place at CEU’s brand new Vienna campus and three at CEU’s Budapest campus. The inaugural class begins on April 25, 2020.

“We offer a real American-style campus experience. We will be seeking to put together an incredibly international cohort where no national group will have a dominant position in the class. We will find the most open-minded, promising and accomplished mid-career managers and provide them with a platform to exchange ideas.” says Professor Maciej Kisilowski of the Department of Economics and Business and faculty co-director of the Executive MBA program.

This exchange of ideas will be facilitated by some of the most accomplished management scholars in Europe. CEU Executive MBA faculty represent 20 nationalities and have graduated from the world’s top universities, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT and INSEAD. They combine their academic achievements with deep experience working with companies and organizations throughout the world.

During its initial 2020 intake as a bi-campus Vienna-Budapest program, the CEU Executive MBA will be offered at a tuition of 25.000 euro.

The CEU is also launching a new Master of Arts in International Public Affairs

CEU’s School of Public Policy is to launch a new Master of Arts program in International Public Affairs.

A two-year program, the MA in International Public Affairs commenced in September 2020 and is based in Vienna.

The MA is an interdisciplinary degree with an international focus, intended for students preparing for careers in international organizations, NGOs, public administration, or related fields such as journalism and academia.

The overarching aim of the program is to provide students with a solid conceptual grounding in international dimensions of public affairs in readiness for their future roles as policy-makers, advisors, and analysts in government, international organizations and non-governmental organizations or in journalism, thinks tanks and academia.

“This is the first time CEU is going to offer a truly interdepartmental program, with five different departments working together in close cooperation” says Nick Sitter, professor at CEU’s School of Public Policy.

In the first term students take a set of compulsory classes to gain a solid grounding in all four main program areas: international relations; politics; public policy; and economics. Upon completing the core areas, students can choose to specialize in either Democracy & Rule of Law or Policy & Governance.

“This differs from other public policy programs as, while policy-oriented, the program provides students with a deep grounding in economics, international relations and political science” explains Nick Sitter. “Most public policy schools serve national governments or are oriented towards institutions such as the EU or the UN. Our new MIPA program stands apart from others through a strong third-sector focus.”

MIPA is intended as an exclusive program with a small class size - 20 students in the first year. With the focus on seminar teaching, the program will have a strong research component.

The new MA plans to closely cooperate with partner institutions in Vienna: universities, public and private organizations and the third sector. The program will play an important part in CEU’s expanding cooperation with European universities, such as CIVICA, The European University of Social Sciences.

The MA in International Public Affairs is open to students with good undergraduate degrees in social sciences, humanities, law and related subjects. The program is registered by the New York State Education Department and accredited in Austria.

About the CEU's Vienna Campus

CEU's Vienna campus is located in Favoriten, Vienna's multicultural 10th district and one of the city's most diverse locales. It is easily accessible from across the city and beyond, with tram stops and railway and underground stations nearby.

Creating a collaborative working and learning environment is at the core of CEU's vision. Following a multi-million Euro campus refurbishment project, each classroom is equipped with smartboards as well as microphones and cameras that enable video conferencing with just a few taps. A 200-seat auditorium and a tiered classroom have been created for high-profile lectures and large events.

Outside classroom hours, the CEU community has access to learning and social spaces, including a library, computer and PhD labs, lounges and a cafe. The library offers a wide range of services to support learning and research, from electronic and print resources to computer workstations and bookable collaboration rooms. By September 2020, the library will house state-of-the-art multimedia facilities, including media production and audio labs.