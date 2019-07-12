Sponsored
Central European University Accredited as Private University in Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 16:10 · (Vindobona)

The Austrian accreditation procedure for the CEU Central European University was successfully completed, so that the university can now start its operations in Vienna. Until now, the university was accredited in the USA and Hungary, the teaching took place exclusively in Hungary.

Courses at Central European University can start. (Picture: Architect's rendering of CEU's new Vienna campus building.) / Picture: © CEU - Central European University

The CEU was accredited by the Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation Austria (AQ Austria) as the 16th Austrian private university.

Science Minister Iris Rauskala was pleased with the successful conclusion of the procedure. "The CEU represents an excellent enrichment for Austria as a science location. The new university has already received numerous ERC Starting Grants to support excellent researchers at its Hungarian location. This underlines and proves the quality of the CEU!

Rauskala further: "As the 16th Austrian private university, the courses offered at the CEU will further enrich the research landscape of our country. I hope for many national and international students who will carry out their postgraduate research here".

Study operations at the new university are expected to begin in 2020.

On an interim basis, the CEU is located in the Quellenstraße in Vienna Favoriten, while the Otto Wagner site is intended as a later, permanent location.

The programme will include a Bachelor of Arts in "Culture, Politics and Society" (CPS), a Bachelor of Arts in "Politics, Philosophy and Economics" (PPE), a Master of Arts in "International Public Affairs" (IPA), an Erasmus Mundus Master of Arts in "Public Policy" (Mundus MAPP), a Master of Arts in "Women's and Gender Studies" (GEMMA) and a Master of Science in "Environmental Sciences, Policy and Management" (MESPOM).

Background

As reported by Vindobona.org, the CEU was forced to relocate its programmes to Vienna after the Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused further accreditation.

