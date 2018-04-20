Soros's Central European University is to Remain in Budapest

The pressure exerted by Orban on Soros's Central European University is high. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Photo by Jeff Ooi, posted to LensaMalaysia.com [CC BY-SA 2.5]

Vindobona.org falsely claimed that CEU will move to Berlin. This is not the case. We therefore correct this claim based on information Vindobona has received from CEU itself.



It is correct, however, that CEU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the City of Vienna in order to be able "to launch some operations in the Austrian capital as part of a growth strategy" alongside its headquarters in Budapest.

Vindobona recently reported that the City of Vienna is an excellent addition or alternative that would allow CEU to open a subsidiary campus in Vienna and that the Otto Wagner area at Baumgartner Höhe is being considered as a possible location.

It should also be noted that the "CEU is a separate organization from Open Society Foundations", and that therefore activities of the Open Society Foundation are not directly related to activities of the CEU.

Several media, including "Die Presse" and "Der Standard", report recently that the Open Society Foundation (OSF) will close its Budapest office and move to Berlin instead.

As reported by "Die Presse" with reference to the Hungarian website 444.hu and the headquarters of the Open Society Foundation in 224 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, the foundation intends to open a branch in Berlin at the end of August instead.

After Viktor Orban's election victory, political pressure seems to have become so strong that this step has become necessary. Orban claimed, among other things, that Soros would control mass immigration into the EU from outside. The attacks on Soros continued in Hungary even after the election victory of Orban's Fidesz party on April 8. The weekly Figyelö recently published a list of 200 people it called Soros mercenaries.

Fake news from autumn 2017, however, continue to circulate that George Soros's Open Society Foundation should be banned in Austria. This claim has proven to be false and contradicts Austria's political intention to continue to develop Vienna into a leading international hub.

About the Open Society Foundations (OSF)

The Open Society Foundations is an international grantmaking network founded by asset manager George Soros.

Open Society Foundations financially support civil society groups around the world, with a stated aim of advancing justice, education, public health and independent media.

The OSF has branches in 37 countries, encompassing a group of country and regional foundations, such as the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, and the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa.

Since its establishment in 1993, OSF has reported expenditures in excess of $11 billion.

About CEU - Central European University

Central European University is a graduate-level, English-language university accredited in Hungary and the U.S. and is located in Budapest. The university offers degrees in the social sciences, law, public policy, business management, environmental science, and mathematics.

It offers U.S.- and Hungarian-accredited Master’s and doctoral programs in the social sciences and humanities, business and economics, environmental sciences and policy, law, network science, cognitive science and mathematics.

CEU’s graduates, who now number nearly 15,000, come from over 100 countries.

Founded in 1991 and endowed by George Soros, its mission is to promote critical inquiry, world-class research and intensive teaching that promotes the values of an open society: free politics, free institutions and free minds.