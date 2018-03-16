Sponsored
Hungary Forces Central European University of US Billionaire Soros to Move to Vienna

Published: 5 minutes ago; 07:55 · (Vindobona)

In view of the political pressure exerted by the Hungarian government under the proposed amendments to Act CCIV of 2011 on Hungarian National Higher Education, the Central European University (CEU) of US billionaire George Soros feels compelled to look for alternatives. The city of Vienna naturally offers itself as an excellent alternative or supplement. The CEU and the City of Vienna are already in negotiations about a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would enable CEU to open a satellite campus site in Vienna. The Otto Wagner area at Baumgartner Höhe is being examined as a possible location.

Orban forces Soros to move to Vienna / Picture: © Wikipedia / Sandstein

The CEU and the City of Vienna announce that they are in negotiations about a memorandum of understanding that would enable the CEU to open a satellite campus site in Vienna.

Officially, Vienna is only confirmed to be a complement to the home campus in Budapest and to the US Location at Bard College in New York State.

As the largest German-speaking university city close to…

