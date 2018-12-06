Article Tools

Soros University Leaves Budapest in Favor of Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 19:17 · (Vindobona)

In Hungary, the Central European University (CEU) has faced massive hostility. As a consequence, the location will be relocated to Vienna. Michael Ignatieff, the rector of CEU, announced this week in Budapest that the university is finally moving: "This is a dark day for freedom in Hungary, and it's a dark day for academic freedom." In Vienna, negotiations are still underway on a suitable building for interim use from 2019. By 2023, the university is to move permanently to the grounds of the Otto Wagner Hospital.

George Soros at a meeting with Mayor Michael Ludwig in November 2018 / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / C.JObst / PID

The CEU, which teaches in English, is said to be one of the best universities in CEE.

What is a setback for the Hungarian university landscape is certainly a big gain for Austria.

The majority of the programmes will move to Vienna. The courses that have already started are to be completed in Hungary. All first-year students starting in the coming winter semester 2019/20…

