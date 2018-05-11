Sponsored
The Hungarian Foreign Minister's Alleged Evidence of the Existence of the Soros Plan
Published: May 11, 2018; 14:15 · (Vindobona)
The ridiculous discussion about the wave of European immigration allegedly steered by the Soros plan is widening as a result of a letter of evidence from the Hungarian Foreign Minister.
Peter Szijjarto: "Soros (pictured) uses the word 'plan' himself, and has written down in detail that he wants to bring millions of migrants into Europe"
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has sent Austria's President Van der Bellen a letter with the so-called "Soros Plan", with which the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary want to prove that Soros planned the wave of immigration to Europe. This is reported by the MTI press agency on the basis of a dispatch…
