New York Architecture Firm to Design New Central European University Campus in Vienna

CEU has commissioned the U.S. architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) to renovate and develop those Otto Wagner-designed pavilions that will form the future CEU campus. KPF President James von Klemperer is an Austrian citizen. The final site of the Central European University at the Otto Wagner site is scheduled to open in 2025.

Otto-Wagner-Spital: Home of the Central European University from 2025. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Wolfgang Glock [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Central European University (CEU) has announced on its website the selection of Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) as architects for the transformation of the Otto Wagner-designed Steinhof Hospital into its new permanent home. …

