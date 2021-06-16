Sponsored Content
Europa Forum Wachau: "Include Western Balkans in EU Programs"
At the 25th Europa Forum Wachau, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke out in favor of finding creative approaches to bind the Western Balkan states to the EU even before a possible EU accession.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg during the panel discussion on "Today's challenges for the Western Balkans" at the Europa Forum Wachau 2021. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The 25th Europa Forum Wachau with participants from various European countries was held under the motto "Heading for New Horizons" at Stift Göttweig in Lower Austria. …
