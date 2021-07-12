Sponsored Content
Meet the Ambassador of the French Republic to Austria
The Ambassador of the French Republic to Austria, Mr. Gilles Pécout, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Read more about him.
The Ambassador of the French Republic to Austria, Mr. Gilles Pécout (right), presents his credentials to Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr
The Ambassador of the French Republic to the Republic of Austria is Mr. Gilles Pécout. …
