Meet the New Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: July 9, 2021; 16:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria, Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khokher, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about him.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria, Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khokher (right), presents his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the International Organizations in Vienna is Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khokher. Mr. Khoker is also the Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. …

