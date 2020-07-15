Meet the New Ambassador of India to Austria: H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar
The new Ambassador of the Republic of India to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
On June 30, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of India, H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
As the new Resident Representative of India to the IAEA, HE Mr. Mazumdar, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna on 10 July 2020.
According to the Embassy of India Vienna, "Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989."
"He has earlier served in various diplomatic capacities in Hong Kong, Beijing, Chittagong, New York (UN), Cairo, as Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing and in Kathmandu and most recently as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines.
In his stints in New Delhi, he has served in the Prime Minister’s Office on foreign affairs, defence and security issues, atomic energy and space, as Chief of Protocol and most recently as Head of the Southern Division in the Ministry of External Affairs of India looking after bilateral relations with countries in Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island Countries. Concurrently, he has headed the Nalanda Division in the Ministry of External Affairs, charged with the revival of the ancient Nalanda University, an East Asia Summit initiative.
Ambassador Mazumdar has a Bachelors degree in Economics and a Masters degree in Management/Business Administration.
He speaks Assamese and Chinese.
He is married to Parvati C. Mazumdar and they have two children - a son, Ronojoy and a daughter, Deboleena."
Brief summary of posts in which Mr. Mazumdar has already served:
- Ambassador, Embassy in Manila (2017-2020);
- Chief of Protocol, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi (2014-2017);
- Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in Kathmandu (2010-2014);
- Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in Beijing (2008-2010);
- Counsellor, Embassy in Cairo (2006-2008);
- First Secretary/Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India, New York (2002-2006);
- Deputy Secretary on Deputation to Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi (1999-2002);
- Assistant High Commissioner, Chittagong (1997-1999);
- Second Secretary/First Secretary, Embassy in Beijing (1993-1996); and
- Third Secretary/Second Secretary, Consulate General in Hong Kong (1991-1993).