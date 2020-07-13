Meet the New Ambassador of Iran to Austria: H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: July 12, 2020; 13:38 ♦ Updated: July 13; 10:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria and to Slovakia, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF

On June 30, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

During his career, Mr. Abbas Bagherpour has served in various capacities, among…

