Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of Iran to Austria: H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria and to Slovakia, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF
On June 30, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
During his career, Mr. Abbas Bagherpour has served in various capacities, among…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content