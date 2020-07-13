Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of Mexico to Austria: H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña
The new Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Austria, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia, H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. He is also the new Permanent Representative of Mexico to the international organizations in Vienna.
Ambassador of Mexico to Austria, H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF
On June 30, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the United Mexican States (Mexico), H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña …
