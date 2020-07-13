Meet the New Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria: H.E. Mr. Majintha Jayesinghe

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: July 12, 2020; 13:26 ♦ Updated: July 13; 10:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Austria, H.E. Mr. Majintha Joseph Priye Jayesinghe presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria, H.E. Mr. Majintha Jayesinghe. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF

On June 30, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Majintha Joseph Priye Jayesinghe to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

According to the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka,…

