Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from South Korea, South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Sierra Leone
Published: Yesterday; 09:30 · (Vindobona)
On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of South Korea, South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Sierra Leone to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
New Ambassadors from South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, South Korea and Sierra Leone have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
