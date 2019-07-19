Article Tools

Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from South Korea, South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Sierra Leone

Published: Yesterday; 09:30 · (Vindobona)

On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of South Korea, South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Sierra Leone to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.

New Ambassadors from South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, South Korea and Sierra Leone have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria: H.E. Mr. Shin Chae-hyun

This article includes a total of 381 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Embassies, Shin Chae-hyun, South Korea, South Africa, Rapulane Sydney Molekane, Bolivia, Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry, Sri Lanka, Saroja Sirisena, Morocco, Azzeddine Farhane, Sierra Leone, MBaimba Lamin Baryoh
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter