Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from North Korea, Iran, India, Sri Lanka and Mexico

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: July 12, 2020; 14:24 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the five newly accredited Ambassadors of the Republic of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of India and the United Mexican States to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.

Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from North Korea, Iran, India, Sri Lanka and Mexico. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria, H.E. Mr. Majintha Jayesinghe

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria, H.E. Mr. Majintha Jayesinghe

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani

Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Choe Kang Il

Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Choe Kang Il

Ambassador of the Republic of India to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar

Ambassador of the Republic of India to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar

Ambassador of Mexico to Austria, H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña

Ambassador of Mexico to Austria, H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña

Photo Copyright: www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of Mexico to Austria: H.E. Mr. Luis Javier Campuzano Piña (July 12)
Meet the New Ambassador of India to Austria: H.E. Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar (July 12)
Meet the New Ambassador of Iran to Austria: H.E. Mr. Abbas Bagherpour (July 12)
Meet the New Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria: H.E. Mr. Majintha Jayesinghe (July 12)
Meet the New Ambassador of North Korea to Austria: H.E. Mr. Choe Kang Il (July 12)
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter