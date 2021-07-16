Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of Nicaragua to Austria
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of Nicaragua to Austria, Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno, presented her credentials to Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about her.
Ambassador of Nicaragua to Austria, Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno (right), presents her credentials to Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr
The new Ambassador of Nicaragua to Austria, Sabra Amari Murillo Centeno, presented her credentials to Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen. She is also the Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations (Vienna) and the Ambassador of Nicaragua to Serbia.
Ms. Murillo Centeno has served in various capacities in her career, among them: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content