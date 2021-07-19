New Ambassador of Panama to Austria Presents Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the Republic of Austria, Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about his background.

Ambassador of Panama to Austria, Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

The new Ambassador of Panama to Austria, Mr. Dario Ernesto Chiru Ochoa, presented his credentials to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. As was previously reported by Vindobona, he is also the Permanent Representative of Panama to the United Nations (Vienna).

Mr. Chiru Ochoa has served in various capacities throughout his career, among them: …

