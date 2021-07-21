New Ambassador of Niger to Austria Presents Credentials

The new Ambassador of Niger to Austria, Mr. Laouali Labo, presented his credentials to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Learn more about him.

Ambassador of Niger to Austria, Mr. Laouali Labo (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Niger to the Republic of Austria, Mr. Laouali Labo, presented his credentials to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. …

