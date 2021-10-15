Strengthening Economic and Political Relations between Australia and Austria

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Austrian Parliament is discussing a state treaty with Australia, which aims to create better framework conditions for a strengthened partnership and the further expansion of trade and investment flows.

Australia represents a growing export market for Austria.

Currently, about 90 Austrian companies have production facilities, sales offices or representative offices in Australia. About 850 companies maintain regular business contacts.

An agreement between the European Union and Australia is intended to create the framework for a strengthened partnership and the further expansion of trade and investment flows.

Specifically, the agreement expands the scope of cooperation on foreign and security policy issues, including weapons of mass destruction, small arms and light weapons or counterterrorism, and the promotion of global peace and security. …

