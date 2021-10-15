Sponsored Content
Strengthening Economic and Political Relations between Australia and Austria
Companies ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 11:19 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Austrian Parliament is discussing a state treaty with Australia, which aims to create better framework conditions for a strengthened partnership and the further expansion of trade and investment flows.
Strengthening economic and political relations between Australia and Austria. / Picture: © Australian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Australia represents a growing export market for Austria.
Currently, about 90 Austrian companies have production facilities, sales offices or representative offices in Australia. About 850 companies maintain regular business contacts.
An agreement between the European Union and Australia is intended to create the framework for a strengthened partnership and the further expansion of trade and investment flows.
Specifically, the agreement expands the scope of cooperation on foreign and security policy issues, including weapons of mass destruction, small arms and light weapons or counterterrorism, and the promotion of global peace and security. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Down Under Hotel Flair for Vienna (February 15)
Meet the Ambassador of Australia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Brendon Hammer (October 31, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content