76th UN General Assembly: Contribution and Results from an Austrian Perspective

Published: Yesterday; 11:29

Throughout the 76th United Nations General Assembly, some of the main issues that the Austrian delegation focused on were sustainable energy and climate change, COVID-19 and vaccinations, and the situation in Afghanistan. Read about some of the contributions and results of the event from Austria's point of view.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left), President Alexander Van der Bellen (mid), and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek

During the 76th United Nations General Assembly, some of the key issues that Austria focused on were sustainable energy and climate action, COVID-19 and vaccinations, and the situation in Afghanistan. Below are some contributions and results in these areas from an Austrian perspective. …

