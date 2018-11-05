Article Tools

Meet the Ambassador of Australia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Brendon Hammer

Published: November 5, 2018; 08:08 · (Vindobona)

Dr. Brendon Hammer is the Australian Ambassador to Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, Kosovo, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia.

Dr. Brendon Hammer is the Australian Ambassador to Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, Kosovo, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. / Picture: © DFAT Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [CC BY 3.0 AU licence]

Dr. Brendon Hammer is a senior career officer with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

He commenced his appointment in Vienna in October 2016.

Dr. Hammer is Australia’s Resident Representative and Governor on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Australia’s Permanent Representative to the United…

Australia, Brendon Hammer
