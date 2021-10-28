Tourists Return to Vienna
Vienna saw a notable increase in overnight stays in September compared to September of last year. This is a positive sign for the tourism industry in Austria, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read about the changes in tourism levels in the Austrian capital.
Vienna saw a significant increase in the number of overnight stays in September compared to the same month of the previous year–a sign that tourists are returning to Vienna.
This September brought more than 800,000 overnight stays, which is an increase of 110% compared to the same month of 2020.
After August, half of the overnight stay level in 2019 was reached again. From January to September 2021, there were 3.14 million overnight stays (-25% compared to 2020) counted.
The net sales of the accommodation establishments are evaluated from January to August. This year, they amounted to around € 130 million–a decrease of 31% compared to the previous year.
With around 802,000 overnight stays, this year’s September brought an arithmetical increase of 110% compared to the same month of 2020. This means that 53% of the overnight stays from September 2019 were achieved.
Germany tops the list of Vienna’s highest-volume markets with 207,000 overnight stays (+103% compared to 2020), followed by Austria (198,000, +34%), which remains in first place over the year as a whole.
The September values of the other top ten of this year are Poland (21,000, + 47%), Romania (21,000, + 180%), Israel (37,000, + 2478%), Italy (24,000, + 104%), USA (31,000, + 538%), Switzerland (21,000, + 124%), the Netherlands (19,000, + 91%) and France (17,000, + 84%).
Poland’s September figure is back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, and Israel’s overnight stays have actually surpassed September 2019 by half.
In the period from January to September 2021, Vienna recorded a 25% drop in overnight stays to a total of 3,141,000 million overnight stays.
The net overnight turnover of Viennese accommodation providers was € 43,689,000 in August (data for September are not yet available), an increase of 63%.
In the period from January to August, the companies were able to generate € 129,666,000–31% less than in the same period of 2020.
The average occupancy of the hotel beds in September was 39.2% (9/2020: 18.3%) and that of the rooms was around 51% (9/2020: around 24%).
In the period from January to September, bed occupancy was 21.8% (1-9/2020: 26.8%), while room occupancy was around 28% (1-9/2020: around 35%).
Overall, around 57,000 hotel beds were offered in Vienna in September 2021, roughly the same as in September 2020.