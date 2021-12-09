Vienna Opera Ball 2022: Canceled Twice in a Row
The Austrian government has announced that the 2022 Vienna Opera Ball has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York City is still scheduled to take place. Read more about the two popular events.
The Austrian State Secretary for Art and Culture, Andrea Mayer, has announced that the Vienna Opera Ball, which was scheduled for 24 February 2022, has been canceled.
The ball that was scheduled for 11 February 2021 was also canceled, making this the second time in a row the famous ball has been canceled.
As it is such a popular event in Austria, many people were planning to attend, and the ball had already been sold out.
However, State Secretary Mayer explained that “it would not be particularly responsible” to move forward with the ball given the ongoing struggle with controlling COVID-19. She also felt that it would “send the wrong signal.”
Regarding the ball’s cancelation, State Opera Director Bogdan Roscic said, “We have done everything we can to ensure that the Opera Ball can still take place. But the whole situation at the moment just doesn't offer the necessary conditions. And the ball now takes months of preparation, including from all partners and suppliers. These deadlines could no longer be met.”
The apprehension surrounding the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus also factored into the decision-making.
Roscic explained, “The uncertainty caused by Omicron added to this; the uncertainty among the guests was greater every day. I am therefore very happy about the clear decision made today. We will now plan a replacement program for the week concerned and otherwise continue to work on our ideas for the 2023 Opera Ball together with our committee.”
According to OE24, Austrian Entrepreneur and frequent guest of the Vienna Opera Ball, Richard Lugner, was very frustrated when he heard the news. Lugner said, “It is a great pity. My guest, an actress from L.A., has canceled because of the situation with us.”
New York’s Viennese Opera Ball still on for 2022
While the Opera Ball in Vienna has been canceled, the 66th Viennese Opera Ball in New York City is still scheduled to take place on 13 May 2022.
The ball in New York is held annually under the auspices of the United States-Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
The 66th Viennese Opera Ball is partnering with Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research to raise funds to benefit the music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The organizers of the ball have not yet announced who the entertainment and orchestra will be.
Like the ball in Vienna, the event is also quite popular in New York and is attended by numerous wealthy individuals and celebrities each year.
The 65th Viennese Opera Ball in New York took place on 7 February 2020.
It was emceed by actor Nathan Lee Graham, and some notable attendees were Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo, billionaire John Paulson, actress Samantha Mathis, and CEO of Western Union Hikmet Ersek.