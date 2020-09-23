Sponsored Content
Cancellation of Vienna Opera Ball 2021
Sponsored Content
Due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in Austria, it was decided that the Vienna Opera Ball 2021 planned for February 11, 2021 will be cancelled. Although the Vienna State Opera put a lot of effort into security concepts, the wellbeing of the participants could not have been guaranteed.
Unfortunately, this year's Vienna Opera Ball will not see any debutants nor any guests. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
In agreement with the Austrian Federal Government it was decided to cancel the Opera Ball planned for February 11, 2021 due to the current situation around Covid-19.
Director of the Opera, Bogdan Roščić:
"We are all very sorry that the Opera Ball, which is such a highlight in the annual cycle of the Vienna State Opera, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Most Potential Vienna Travellers Have Written Off This Year, But Get Ready For A Full Come Back From 2021 (July 29)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Five New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 49 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content