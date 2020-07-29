Most Potential Vienna Travellers Have Written Off This Year, But Get Ready For A Full Come Back From 2021
The coronavirus pandemic has particularly impacted city tourism. While Austria’s capital Vienna is now back open for travellers from most European countries, tourists take their time to visit Wien, as a recent survey by destination site Vienna Unwrapped reveals.
Almost two thirds (64%) of potential Vienna travellers who are allowed to visit without restrictions expect only to travel to Vienna next year (34%) or simply don’t know the right timing yet (30%).
This compares to 65% of travellers (such as from the United States and UK) who are not yet able to travel to Vienna without restrictions. Only 29% of those plan to return next year, whereas 36% are still uncertain about travel timings.
“In the midst of a series of local outbreaks and subsequent partial lockdowns in Europe, potential travellers take an extremely cautious view. Travelling to and from a relatively safe city such as Vienna is no exception. While there is certainly confusion over travelling to Vienna, people want to come, and enjoy what Vienna has to offer,” explains Barbara Cação, publisher of Vienna Unwrapped.
However, once in Vienna, travellers know what to do. Even more so, they are ready to embrace Vienna’s cultural offer again: Almost half of survey participants (44%) plan to do a private or small-group guided tour when in Vienna. More than 60% remain keen to visit an opera, operetta or a concert during their next visit, provided safety standards are in place. Only 16% wouldn't know yet what to do.
To gauge what to expect from potential Vienna travellers in the next 18 months, destination blog Vienna Unwrapped recently ran a survey among its newsletter subscribers and Facebook community. 132 respondents from mostly Europe and the United States shared their views.
About Vienna Unwrapped
English and German language destination blog Vienna Unwrapped shares free travel advice and sightseeing tips for travellers to the Austrian capital. Run by native Viennese Barbara Cação, Vienna Unwrapped’s individual trip planning service received the Global Excellence Award for Best Independent Central European Travel Planner 2019 by the British LuxLife Magazine.
For more information and travel updates on Vienna visit https://www.vienna-unwrapped.com.