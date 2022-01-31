Austrian Airlines Relaunches Non-stop Flights to Los Angeles in Summer 2022
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 11:33 ♦ (Vindobona)
Starting in mid-May, Austrian Airlines will once again offer a direct flight between Vienna and Los Angeles to the U.S. West Coast. From 20 May, Austrian Airlines will fly five times a week to L.A.
Austrian Airlines goes Hollywood: Flag Carrier relaunches five non-stop weekly flights to Los Angeles from mid-May. / Picture: © Flickr / Austrian Airlines [CC BY-SA 2.0]
Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule 2022 is "ready for take-off".
With 110 destinations and a weekly frequency of 1,300 flights in the summer peak, the Austrian flag carrier is increasing its offer to pre-crisis levels.
Next to new European destinations such as the Spanish and Greek port cities of Valencia and Kavala, another long-haul destination will be added to the program.
From 20 May, Austrian Airlines will fly five times a week to Los Angeles on the US West Coast. …
