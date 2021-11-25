Air Travel to Austria: How Does Entry Work During the Fourth Lockdown?

The 2.5G rule is now in effect for entry into Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

Due to the current lockdown in Austria, there have been some changes for air travel entry regulations to the Central European country.

While air travel to Austria is currently still possible, entry for touristic purposes has been suspended for the duration of the lockdown, which is expected to last until at least 13 December.

Entry regulations for air travelers

For those who still need to travel by air to Austria, the 2.5G rule (proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative PCR test result) is effective as of 22 November.

When entering from safe countries, a PCR test can be done within 24 hours of arriving in Austria.

When entering from all other countries, one of the 2.5G must be presented immediately upon arrival.

Current safe countries: Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Uruguay, Vatican, and Vietnam

More information on air travel to Vienna International Airport can be found here.

Legal information on safe countries, exemptions, and more can be found here.

Covid testing options at the Vienna airport

Vienna International Airport offers both PCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.

A PCR test is € 69,00 for adults and € 49 for children up to 18 years of age.

Antigen tests are € 25,00 for adults and € 15 for children up to 18.

Reminder: only PCR tests meet the 2.5G standard for entry into Austria.

The tests are done directly at Vienna Airport in Office Park 3, which is the building between the NH Hotel and the Tower.

Registration is only possible on the ground floor. The registration is accessible via a street-side entrance.

The closest parking facilities are in the garage of Office Park 2 (Austrian Airlines building) or in car park 4.

Tests at the airport are only possible for people without symptoms of COVID-19.

Those who test positive must undergo immediate quarantine and await further instructions from the health authorities.

More information on covid testing at the airport can be found here.

Vienna International Airport

Austrian Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation, and Technology

Austria.info