Full Lockdown in Austria: These Rules Apply from November 22 to December 12, 2021, Inclusive

Full lockdown for the whole of Austria. Violators will face administrative penalties. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0

Full lockdown for the whole of Austria

As already known from earlier such times, trade, gastronomy, culture and sports have to close down, up to and including December 12.

After that, it is planned to reopen for vaccinated and recovered persons, but the lockdown for unvaccinated persons will continue.

From February 1, 2022, there is to be compulsory vaccination.

Violators will face administrative penalties. Details have not yet been finalized, but a law is now being drafted.

Changes are also planned for the green passport from February 2022. From then on, it will lose its validity for access to 2G areas as soon as seven months have elapsed after the second vaccination (the current period is nine months).

For previous vaccinations with vector vaccines (AstraZeneca), the third dose is explicitly recommended from the fourth month onwards, and for mRNA vaccines (Biontech Pfizer or Moderna), the third shot is possible from the fourth month onwards.

Exit restrictions

The "lockdown" has been in effect nationwide since Nov. 22, for everyone and around the clock.

A duration of 20 days is envisaged.

This means that the exit restrictions that applied in earlier pandemic phases are once again in force for everyone; most recently, they applied only to the unvaccinated.

People are only allowed to leave their own homes for the usual reasons, such as to go to work or to get basic necessities. It is still possible to go to the doctor and other health services or to get vaccinated or tested.

Satisfying basic religious needs and going to school or university are also permitted.

Likewise, one may again leave the house to care for persons in need of support and to perform family duties, among other things. Contact away from one's household is permitted only with individual and immediate family members or significant others.

Taking care of animals or attending official appointments are also among the exceptional reasons, as is spending time outdoors for physical and mental recreation.

The 2-meter distance applies again: Between persons who do not live in the same household, a distance of at least two meters must be maintained in all public places and at the workplace.

Schools

Schools remain open in principle. Provision is made for face-to-face teaching for all those who need it. However, there is an appeal from the federal government and the provincial governors to supervise pupils at home where possible. Learning packages are to be secured for these children. For all school levels, masks are compulsory in the school building as well as classrooms and group rooms.

Trade, services, leisure, culture

All commerce away from basic services must close. This means that only grocery stores (including supermarkets), pharmacies, drugstores, gas stations, banks, postal service providers, tobacconists and newsstands will remain open. Closure is also required for service providers close to the body, such as hairdressers and cosmeticians.

The entire leisure sector is also affected by the lockdown, from swimming pools to zoos, amusement arcades and amusement parks, indoor playgrounds, dance schools and prostitution establishments.

The lockdown also applies to the entire cultural sector. Theaters, concert halls, cinemas, museums and libraries are closing their doors.

Gastronomy and hotel industry

The entire catering industry is also closed. Only company canteens and catering establishments in hospitals and convalescent homes, old people's homes and nursing homes, schools and kindergartens are exempt.

Food may be collected, but beverages may only be sold in sealed containers. These foods and beverages may not be consumed within 50 meters of the establishment.

Delivery service remains permitted.

Accommodation establishments are also affected. Exceptions are made for those guests who are already checked in at the time of the lockdown start, these are allowed to stay until the agreed end of the stay. Also permitted are overnight stays for professional reasons or if there is an urgent need for accommodation.

Hospitals and nursing homes

Visits to hospitals and nursing homes are only permitted if the visitors have proof of 2G (vaccinated or recovered) and also a current negative PCR test.

In nursing homes, visits are allowed with a maximum of two persons per resident per day at a time; in hospitals, one visitor per patient per week.

There are less strict rules for minors, here two additional people are allowed to visit per day.

Workplace - 3G and home office recommendation

At the workplace, the 3G rule still applies. If contact with other persons cannot be excluded, one may only appear at the place of work if one is vaccinated, recovered or tested.

An antigen test is sufficient for the test, but it must be approved by a competent authority (pharmacy, test lane).

The higher-grade PCR tests are also valid, but a planned obligation for these is not yet in force.

So-called living room tests will still not be recognized.

There will also be a recommendation on home office for all areas where this is possible. This will also be implemented in the federal service.

Sports

Top sporting events may continue to take place, but only without spectators.

Club sports will come to a complete halt.

Outdoor sports facilities may also only be entered together with household members or closest caregivers.

Skiing will not be possible during the lockdown, even if there is enough snow. The use of cable cars and rack railroads is only permitted for professional purposes and to cover the basic needs of daily life.

Mandatory use of masks

FFP2 masks are compulsory in all enclosed indoor areas (outside the private sphere). This rule also applies to the workplace. Exceptions are only made if appropriate structural safety precautions are taken, such as partition walls or Plexiglas screens.

FFP2 masks must also be worn "as usual" on public transport, but also when using motor vehicles together (unless you live in the same household).

The mask obligation does not apply to children up to the age of six. Children between the ages of seven and 14, as well as pregnant women, may also use a simple mouth-nose protection instead of the FFP2 mask.

Controls

Controls on the regulations are to be tightened, and an increase in penalties has also been announced.

Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz