COVID-19 in Vienna: 2G Rule in Gastronomy and Vaccination Street for 5 to 12-Year-olds

Vienna has done well so far with its implementation of stricter COVID-19 measures in the pandemic.

However, in view of the nationwide increase in the number of infections and hospital occupancy rates forecast to peak, Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig is now pressing for a further tightening of the protective measures.

“We have a serious situation. The pandemic is far from over, even if others were still advertising that in the summer. Other states have now adopted Vienna's stricter measures, such as mandatory FFP2 masks throughout the retail sector and shorter validity periods for tests, and now the task is to respond more quickly to the rising numbers of infections nationwide,” said Ludwig.

2G rule in Vienna

Vienna plans to implement the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) in gastronomy and events, as well as body-related services from next week.

Mayor Ludwig announced this after consultation with experts on the COVID-19 situation.

The mayor explained that if people want to go to a pub, an evening event, or the hairdresser, they have to be vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

This corresponds to the fourth stage of the federal corona step-by-step plan.

The Mayor has said that he plans to demand a nationwide implementation of the stricter measures that Vienna is already planning to put in place.

Vaccination for 5 to 12-year-olds

In addition to stricter rules, Vienna is also focusing on offering vaccinations.

In the near future, 5 to 12-year-olds in Vienna will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination–provided their parents agree.

So far, the vaccination of 5 to 12-year-olds is possible at some registered doctors, but the city wants to establish its own vaccination location soon.

Booster vaccinations

As was recently reported by Vindobona.org, Vienna has begun its campaign to provide booster vaccinations to the population.

Vienna is also calling for a national campaign for booster vaccinations.

