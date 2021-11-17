Covid in Vienna: Booster Shots for All after Four Months and Vaccination for Children Five Years and Older

City of Vienna: "Third vaccinations are now the central building block to prevent serious illnesses and overloading of the hospitals in this wave." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

In light of high COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates in Austria, the City of Vienna has decided to offer the booster vaccination to anyone who wants it four months after the receipt of their second dose. This was previously only available six months after the second dose.

Additionally, Vienna has set up its vaccination street for children ages 5 to 11.

Booster vaccination after four months

The threshold for booster vaccination eligibility in Vienna is now 28 days after being vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and four months for all others.

The City of Vienna has reported that the number of vaccinations has significantly increased in recent weeks, with numerous people just now receiving their first dose.

While Vienna’s government says the increase in first vaccinations is “an important contribution to gradually lowering the viral load in the city and preventing another wave,” they also state that “third vaccinations are now the central building block to prevent serious illnesses and overloading of the hospitals in this wave.”

It is for this reason that, in accordance with the recommendations of the National Vaccination Committee, there was a clear vote in the medical crisis team of the City of Vienna on shortening the time between the second and third vaccination from six to four months.

According to reporting by Vienna Online, only 6.2 percent of Austrians had received a booster vaccination as of 11 November. The percentage among the population of Vienna was the same (6.2).

Vaccination for children ages 5-11

It is now also possible in Vienna to vaccinate children between the ages of five and eleven against COVID-19.

A vaccination street for this age group is now open in the Austria Center Vienna.

Vaccinations for this age group are offered seven days a week between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

This age group will only be vaccinated with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine.

In this pilot phase for child vaccination, around 200 5- to 11-year-olds can be vaccinated per day.

This low number of vaccinations is also due to the detailed and thorough medical education discussions with the parents and the children.

The vaccination capacity will be expanded after the pilot phase.

Those in this age group cannot create their own account on impfservice.wien because they are minors.

Therefore, the children must also be created as dependents in the account of the person entitled to custody. This is possible after logging in at impfservice.wien in the “Personal data” section.

A vaccination appointment can then easily be booked for the children.

City of Vienna

Vienna Online