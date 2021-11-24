Edtstadler at General Affairs Council: Mandatory Vaccination is Necessary

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:01 ♦ (Vindobona)

At a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels, Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler stressed the need for mandatory vaccinations in Austria and coordination in the fight against COVID-19 at the European level. Read Edtstadler's expectations for the European Commission, her defense of compulsory vaccinations, and more.

Austrian Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (mid) in Brussels for a working visit. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

The Austrian Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler was recently in Brussels for a working visit, including a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council.

At the General Affairs Council, Edtstadler expressed disappointment with the fact that COVID-19 is still a major issue throughout Europe. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Full Lockdown in Austria: These Rules Apply from November 22 to December 12, 2021, Inclusive (November 23)
High-level Belarus Conference in Vienna (November 23)
Covid in Vienna: Booster Shots for All after Four Months and Vaccination for Children Five Years and Older (November 17)
Read More
Western Balkans, Vaccines, ORF - Austrian Broadcasting Corporation - Oesterreichischer Rundfunk, Montenegro, Lockdown, Karoline Edtstadler, Healthcare Policy, Healthcare Industry, Health Policy, GREENPASS, Green Passport, Federal Chancellery of Austria, EU European Union, EU Enlargement, EU Accession, EC European Commission, EU - General Affairs Council, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Brussels, 2019-nCov
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter