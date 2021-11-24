Edtstadler at General Affairs Council: Mandatory Vaccination is Necessary
At a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels, Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler stressed the need for mandatory vaccinations in Austria and coordination in the fight against COVID-19 at the European level. Read Edtstadler's expectations for the European Commission, her defense of compulsory vaccinations, and more.
Austrian Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (mid) in Brussels for a working visit. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter
The Austrian Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler was recently in Brussels for a working visit, including a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council.
At the General Affairs Council, Edtstadler expressed disappointment with the fact that COVID-19 is still a major issue throughout Europe. …
