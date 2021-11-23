High-level Belarus Conference in Vienna

A video conference entitled “Towards a prosperous and safe future for Belarus” took place in Vienna to discuss the situation in Belarus and the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the EU’s external border with Belarus.

The conference was attended by Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister Michael Linhart, EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Olivér Várhelyi, and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, as well as the foreign ministers of the EU Presidency of Slovenia, Germany, Finland, Poland, Estonia, and Slovakia. …