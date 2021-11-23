High-level Belarus Conference in Vienna
Chancellor Schallenberg participated in a video conference to discuss the situation in Belarus and the worsening humanitarian crisis at the EU's external border with numerous representatives from other EU member states and Belarusian opposition politicians. Read what was discussed at the meeting and watch a joint press conference with Schallenberg and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (right) with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (left). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
A video conference entitled “Towards a prosperous and safe future for Belarus” took place in Vienna to discuss the situation in Belarus and the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the EU’s external border with Belarus.
The conference was attended by Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister Michael Linhart, EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Olivér Várhelyi, and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, as well as the foreign ministers of the EU Presidency of Slovenia, Germany, Finland, Poland, Estonia, and Slovakia. …
