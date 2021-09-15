Sponsored Content
Minister for European Affairs: The Fight against Migration as a Means of Pressure on the EU
Sponsored Content
Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler embarked on a multi-country trip to Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Romania. The central topic of discussion is the increasing migratory pressure on the EU’s external borders, especially from Afghanistan and Belarus. Minister Edtstadler emphasized the need for border security at the EU's external borders and for targeted sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko's regime.
Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler: "The EU must not allow itself to be blackmailed. We are increasingly observing how third countries are using illegal migration as a means of exerting pressure on the EU." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter
Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler recently began a multi-country trip to Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Romania. One of the key topics of the working visits is the increasing migratory pressure on the EU’s external borders, especially regarding Afghanistan and the border with Belarus. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vučić Hosted Kurz: The "Fight Against Illegal Migration" (September 7)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content