Arrest of Austrian Journalist Deepens Austria’s Condemnation of Belarus
On the same day that Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg released a statement condemning Belarusian President Lukashenko and recent developments in Belarus, an ORF Journalist and a cameraman were arrested in Minsk. This arrest drew further condemnation from the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry: "Lukashenko tries to lower an iron curtain over Belarus with fear and terror–we must not allow that." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ravaika Ruslan (CC BY-SA 4.0 )
Roughly one year ago, the rigged presidential election in Belarus sparked nationwide protests that have still not been completely extinguished, despite President Lukashenko’s concerted efforts to do so.
In a recent statement, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was very critical of current developments in Belarus. …
