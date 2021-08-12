Arrest of Austrian Journalist Deepens Austria’s Condemnation of Belarus

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:08 ♦ (Vindobona)

On the same day that Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg released a statement condemning Belarusian President Lukashenko and recent developments in Belarus, an ORF Journalist and a cameraman were arrested in Minsk. This arrest drew further condemnation from the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry: "Lukashenko tries to lower an iron curtain over Belarus with fear and terror–we must not allow that." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ravaika Ruslan (CC BY-SA 4.0 )

Roughly one year ago, the rigged presidential election in Belarus sparked nationwide protests that have still not been completely extinguished, despite President Lukashenko’s concerted efforts to do so.

In a recent statement, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was very critical of current developments in Belarus. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Solidarity With Bosnia and Herzegovina: Austria Sends 500,000 Vaccines (August 11)
Schallenberg and EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sanctions Against Belarus (June 22)
Lithuanian Prime Minister in Vienna: "Situation in Belarus Unacceptable" (June 14)
Read More
ORF - Austrian Broadcasting Corporation - Oesterreichischer Rundfunk, Minsk, Media Freedom, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya - Kristina Timanovskaya, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter