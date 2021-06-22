Sponsored Content
Schallenberg and EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sanctions Against Belarus
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) the EU Foreign Ministers have agreed upon renewed and tightened sanctions against the Belarusian regime. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg warns that the agreed measures must not hit the civil society. Read more below.
At the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his EU counterparts agreed upon renewed sanctions for the Belarusian regime. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union has decided upon renewed sanctions on the Belarusian regime. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his European counterparts met in Luxembourg to discuss the measures. Prior to the FAC, Schallenberg also met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. …
