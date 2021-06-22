Schallenberg and EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sanctions Against Belarus

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

At the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) the EU Foreign Ministers have agreed upon renewed and tightened sanctions against the Belarusian regime. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg warns that the agreed measures must not hit the civil society. Read more below.

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his EU counterparts agreed upon renewed sanctions for the Belarusian regime. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union has decided upon renewed sanctions on the Belarusian regime. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his European counterparts met in Luxembourg to discuss the measures. Prior to the FAC, Schallenberg also met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Tikhanovskaya and Kurz: Targeted Sanctions for Belarus Needed (June 2)
EU Foreign Ministers Condemn Belarusian "Air Piracy" (May 31)
Estonian President and Van der Bellen: "This was State Kidnapping" (May 28)
Read More
Council of the European Union - FAC Foreign Affairs Council, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Belarus, Austrian-Belarusian Association, Alexander Schallenberg, Alexander Lukashenko
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter