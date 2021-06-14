Sponsored Content
Lithuanian Prime Minister in Vienna: "Situation in Belarus Unacceptable"
Published: Yesterday; 10:50
In her visit to Vienna, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė demands the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus. Austria's Chancellor Kurz and Šimonytė share very similar concerns regarding Belarus. Read more below.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė (left) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) have met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with her Austrian counterpart, Sebastian Kurz, to discuss the dramatic developments in Belarus, bilateral relations, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the integration of the Western Balkans into the EU. …
