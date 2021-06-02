Sponsored Content
Tikhanovskaya and Kurz: Targeted Sanctions for Belarus Needed
Sponsored Content
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a video conference to discuss the current developments in Belarus. Read more about possible sanctions below.
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (right) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) met virtually. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met virtually with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
According to a press release by the Austrian Chancellery, the Austrian head of government used the meeting to reiterate his support for the people in Belarus and to express …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content