Tikhanovskaya and Kurz: Targeted Sanctions for Belarus Needed

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a video conference to discuss the current developments in Belarus. Read more about possible sanctions below.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (right) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) met virtually. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met virtually with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

According to a press release by the Austrian Chancellery, the Austrian head of government used the meeting to reiterate his support for the people in Belarus and to express …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
EU Foreign Ministers Condemn Belarusian "Air Piracy" (May 31)
Russia Denied Austrian Airlines Flight to Moscow: Now Approved After All (May 28)
Estonian President and Van der Bellen: "This was State Kidnapping" (May 28)
Read More
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Sebastian Kurz, Sanctions, EU European Union, Roman Protasevich, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter