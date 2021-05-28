Russia Denied Austrian Airlines Flight to Moscow: Now Approved After All

Russia has denied permission for a scheduled Austrian Airlines (AUA) flight to Moscow. Due to the recommendation of EASA - European Union Aviation Safety Agency to avoid the airspace over Belarus, the flight plan should be changed and Belarus should be avoided. Today, word from the Federal Ministry for Climate Action is that AUA has received approval for today's flight to Moscow. How does it continue?

"It is in the Russian and Austrian interest that all flights to and over Russia are carried out without any problems," Aviation State Secretary Magnus Brunner said. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Alf van Beem, CC0

Russia yesterday denied permission to a scheduled Austrian Airlines flight to …

