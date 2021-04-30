Belarusian Opposition Leader Meets Van der Bellen, Kurz and Schallenberg

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 09:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

During her working visit to Vienna, the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikahnovskaya met with Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in order to discuss the continued support from Austria for the efforts of the Belarusian opposition and civil society.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (left) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) held a working meeting in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya travelled to Vienna in order to hold working meetings with Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Chancellor Kurz showed a lot of empathy for the work of Tikhanovskaya: …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Belarusian Opposition Leader in Vienna (November 6, 2020)
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Met Schallenberg (October 8, 2020)
European Council Decides on Sanctions Against Belarus (October 5, 2020)
Read More
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Sebastian Kurz, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Sanctions, EU European Union, Democracy, Belarus, Alexander Van der Bellen, Alexander Schallenberg, Alexander Lukashenko
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter