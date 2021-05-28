Sponsored Content
Estonian President and Van der Bellen: "This was State Kidnapping"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 11 hours ago; 09:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen condemn the recent developments in Belarus and demand immediate action from the European Union.
The Estonian President, Kersti Kaljulaid, and her husband (left) have visited Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has visited, among other politicians in Austria, President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. …
