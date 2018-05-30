Article Tools

Van der Bellen in Estonia: Child of Refugees Back in the Motherland of Parents

Published: Yesterday; 16:43 · (Vindobona)

Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen is on an official visit to the Estonian capital Tallinn. As a child of Russian-Estonian refugees born in Vienna, some melancholic emotions cannot be excluded.

According to an article by the Newspaper "Die Zeit", Van der Bellen has described himself as a child of refugees. / Picture: © Vindobona

The grandparents of Van der Bellen, father, and uncles moved in 1919 from Pskov, which has been occupied by the Bolshevik Red Army, to newly independent Estonia, 20 kilometers away.

In 1931, Van der Bellen's divorced father married Estonian native Alma Siebold. He acquired naturalised Estonian citizenship in 1934. after Estonia was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1940, the Van…

This article includes a total of 352 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Kersti Kaljulaid, Alexander Van der Bellen, Estonia, Russia, Doris Schmidauer, Jueri Ratas
Featured
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends"
Hassan Rouhani Expected in Vienna in Early July
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter