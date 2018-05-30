Van der Bellen in Estonia: Child of Refugees Back in the Motherland of Parents

According to an article by the Newspaper "Die Zeit", Van der Bellen has described himself as a child of refugees. / Picture: © Vindobona

The grandparents of Van der Bellen, father, and uncles moved in 1919 from Pskov, which has been occupied by the Bolshevik Red Army, to newly independent Estonia, 20 kilometers away.



In 1931, Van der Bellen's divorced father married Estonian native Alma Siebold. He acquired naturalised Estonian citizenship in 1934. after Estonia was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1940, the Van…